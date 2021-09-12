Local Sutherland chapter teaching life skills

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Sutherland Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Platte River Delta Waterfowl hosted their second annual Youth Day at the Sutherland Reservoir Park.

The activities that occurred there were food, free prize giveaways, a group picture. The objective of the event was to teach kids the art of duck hunting. The coordinators taught them the foundations of what they need to do when performing the art.

“Just to get kids outdoors. Teaching them a little bit about hunting. Some safety, tips, and tricks that we do. Start training more hunters,” Co-Chairman Tyler McConnell said.

This event has been going on for a short time and The Platte River Delta Waterfowl Chapter wants to continue this Youth Day every year. They had cancelled it last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We plan on doing this every year moving forward. Continue to grow this thing. Making a bigger deal. It’s grown into something cool, and something to look forward to by a lot of kids,” Co Chairman Ben Arvdal said.

The total attendance with the Youth Day was about 25 kids.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.