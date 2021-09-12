Advertisement

Winner chosen of 1955 Chevy pickup

Announced at Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine
truck
truck(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After months of anticipation, the winner has been decided in the drawing of the 1955 Chevy pickup truck built by MPCC students.

Dondi Shearer of Minden, Nebraska was the lucky name drawn out of around 9,000 tickets sold. He and wife Ronda were stunned to learn they were the winners and vow to never get rid of the vehicle they have won.

“I’m gonna have a heart attack. It was great. It was a tough trip to get here. We’re just glad we’re here. North Platte puts on a good car show. Everyone’s been wonderful. Everything’s been awesome. And this just puts the icing on the cake. I can tell you, I never won anything in my life. Ever. This is like the best.”

Ronda and Dondi Shearer, Grand Prize Winners

The drawing came during Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine, where over 200 vehicles were on display for people to look at.

Those responsible for the event feel it is a great way for the North Platte Community to come together.

“You know it’s a chance to get out, especially with everything that’s been going on. They can get out, show their cars. If they don’t have a car, they can come out and look at the cars. It just gives them a chance to kind of get out and mingle a little bit.”

Jeff Kelley

