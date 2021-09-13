Groundbreaking for WeBuildNP playground

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Many of the North Platte playgrounds have been built by various volunteer organizations. The WeBuildNP playground is customized by kids for kids. On Sept. 13, a groundbreaking ceremony at Centennial Park marked the beginning of the five-day construction process.

“The words I would use to describe this moment are unbelievable and a thrill,” said Co-Coordinator Emily Wurl. “It is an exciting week to kick-off building this playground.”

Volunteers will begin working on Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 19 to complete this new addition to the community. The WeBuildNP playground reflects unity in North Platte.

“This is a fine example of a community and private partnership joining to make something beautiful and exciting happen in our town,” said North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher. “That is what we need more of. I am very excited about it.”

This project began last October when the coordinators presented their plans to the city council for approval. The two worked with many organizations raising the necessary funds for the playground project and provide a “gift to the city.”

“Our hearts are for this city, and we want to see North Platte thrive with places that kids and families can enjoy,” said Wurl.

“We are raising our families in this community and that brought the most important aspect to this project,” said Co-Coordinator Tauni Morris. “We want fun playgrounds for our kids and other families. Hopefully, this draws other families to North Platte because of its many family-friendly amenities.”

There are many opportunities for people to volunteer and build the WeBuildNP playground. Visit WebuildNP.org to learn how you can help.

