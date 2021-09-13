Advertisement

Kenesaw suspect now at Hastings hospital

A man is in custody at Mary Lanning hospital in Hastings after a Saturday incident in Kenesaw.
A man is in custody at Mary Lanning hospital in Hastings after a Saturday incident in Kenesaw.(KSNB)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - The man whose actions forced Kenesaw residents to shelter-in-place for several hours Saturday is now in the Behavioral Services Unit at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

Adams County Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck told Local4 Monday that the man was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the railroad tracks on the west side of Kenesaw. A message Saturday from the Adams County Emergency Management office indicated that there was man walking around town carrying a weapon.

Mauck said the man reportedly threatened to harm himself, but no weapon was found when the suspect was taken into custody. He was then taken to Mary Lanning hospital.

Mauck said the sheriff’s office had a warrant for the man for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. but the man was not arrested or formally charged with a crime in connection with Saturday’s activity.

Two separate shelter in place orders were issued for Kenesaw residents Saturday. The first lasted from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The second was in place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mauck said that at one point Saturday a perimeter had been set up around a residence in southwest Kenesaw.

Mauck said no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Hastings Police assisted Adams County on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident
Authorities confirmed that a deceased male was found deceased near the South River Bridge on...
Man found deceased near South River Bridge
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
truck
Winner chosen of 1955 Chevy pickup

Latest News

Authorities confirmed that a deceased male was found deceased near the South River Bridge on...
Man found deceased near South River Bridge
KNOP Weather Story 9-13-2021
A brief cooldown with some rain to start workweek
On the steps of the State Capitol, Carol Blood announces her run for Governor.
Sen. Carol Blood announces run for governor
Former Vice President Mike Pence at Gov. Ricketts' 5th annual Steak Fry on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Governor Ricketts’ 5th annual Nebraska Steak Fry welcomes national Republican leaders