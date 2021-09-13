Man found deceased near South River Bridge

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department investigating the death of a man who was found dead near the South River Bridge over the weekend.

Police were called to the 1500 Block of South Jeffers at around 10:37 a.m. Sunday.

Public Information Officer Matt Elder said officers found a 59-year-old man deceased under the bridge.

Investigators determined there was no foul play and the man died of natural causes.

The North Platte Police Department extends its condolences to the family of the deceased. The North Platte Fire Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

The name of the victim was not released.

