Advertisement

Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Music and a parade of well-wishers filled a residential street Sunday outside the home of the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S.

Lawrence Brooks waved and watched on as the parade moved by to celebrate his 112th birthday.

WDSU reported the gathering was organized by the National World War II Museum. Retired Col. Peter Crean, vice president of education and access, said Brooks’ birthday is one of the days all the museum’s staff looks forward to honoring.

“We all love Mr. Brooks,” Crean said. “He represents so much. He represents a generation that helped save the world.”

NOLA.com reported Brooks served from 1940 to 1945 in the 91st Engineering Battalion.

Crean said Brooks’ secret to a long life was “be nice to people.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. WDSU via CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
truck
Winner chosen of 1955 Chevy pickup
1st Annual Ranch Rodeo, Wellfleet Fall Festival
Wellfleet Fall Festival brings back rodeo Friday, horse race down main street Saturday
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts said state will fight vaccine mandate

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
On the steps of the State Capitol, Carol Blood announces her run for Governor.
Sen. Carol Blood announces run for governor
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
LIVE: Congress holding 9/11 remembrance ceremony
KNOP Weather Story 9-13-2021
A brief cooldown with some rain to start workweek