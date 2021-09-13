Public input encouraged on Buffalo Bill Historical Park Master Plan

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Buffalo Bill Historical Park is a tourist attraction and community staple in North Platte. In the upcoming weeks, Nebraska Game and Parks and the planning commission is encouraging the public to join the public hearing, share ideas and comment on the potential additions to the historical park.

“This is the community’s and public’s park. We really want their input, so we can make this a great place for the public,” said Julie Gieser, Nebraska Game and Parks.

Some of the ideas the planning committee is bringing forth include enhancing the trails system, adding a children’s playscapes area, all while preserving the land.

The virtual public hearing will be Sept. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for the meeting: http://outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra/

During the meeting, people can ask questions directly to the planning commission. Afterward, the video will remain up so people may be able to continue commenting and sharing ideas.

