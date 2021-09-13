Pups and their two-legged friends raise money for North Platte Community Connection

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People and dogs of all ages made their way to the starting line Saturday morning for the 10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte. Perfect weather for an early morning one-mile family run and 5K out at North Platte’s Cody Park.

Community Connections Board Member Amy Wulfskill introduced the 10th Annual Doggy Dash, thanking sponsors and those running in the event. Wulfskill explained proceeds from the Doggy Dash benefits two programs, the Substance Abuse Prevention Program and the Community Connections Mentoring Program.

Jayna Schaaf Community Connections Executive Director said the race helps tell the community about the benefits of the programs offered by Community Connections. She said, “For Community Connections, it’s a great opportunity for people to come in and understand who we are and what we are doing, and the programs that are benefiting from within Community Connections have a more specific focus.”

Our youth mentoring program is a support system for kids in our community from Kindergarten through seventh grade. We have such awesome mentors in our program, and awesome kids in our program, as well. We want to encourage people to come be mentors for our program, and encourage kids to come get involved,” Angela Hipp Community Connections Mentoring Coordinator.

“I have an awesome substance abuse prevention system - a coalition, and together throughout North Platte we educate people and enlighten people on substance abuse and keeping our children and our community free from drugs and alcohol.”

10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte (Melanie Standiford)

10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte (Melanie Standiford)

10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte (Melanie Standiford)

10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte (Melanie Standiford)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.