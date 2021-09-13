Advertisement

Pups and their two-legged friends raise money for North Platte Community Connection

10th Annual Doggy Dash
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People and dogs of all ages made their way to the starting line Saturday morning for the 10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte. Perfect weather for an early morning one-mile family run and 5K out at North Platte’s Cody Park.

Community Connections Board Member Amy Wulfskill introduced the 10th Annual Doggy Dash, thanking sponsors and those running in the event. Wulfskill explained proceeds from the Doggy Dash benefits two programs, the Substance Abuse Prevention Program and the Community Connections Mentoring Program.

Jayna Schaaf Community Connections Executive Director said the race helps tell the community about the benefits of the programs offered by Community Connections. She said, “For Community Connections, it’s a great opportunity for people to come in and understand who we are and what we are doing, and the programs that are benefiting from within Community Connections have a more specific focus.”

Our youth mentoring program is a support system for kids in our community from Kindergarten through seventh grade. We have such awesome mentors in our program, and awesome kids in our program, as well. We want to encourage people to come be mentors for our program, and encourage kids to come get involved,” Angela Hipp Community Connections Mentoring Coordinator.

10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte
10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte(Melanie Standiford)
10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte
10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte(Melanie Standiford)
10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte
10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte(Melanie Standiford)
10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte
10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte(Melanie Standiford)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident
Authorities confirmed that a deceased male was found deceased near the South River Bridge on...
Man found deceased near South River Bridge
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
truck
Winner chosen of 1955 Chevy pickup

Latest News

The WeBuildNP playground will be located in Centennial Park.
Groundbreaking for WeBuildNP playground
Buffalo Bill State Historical Park may have new additions on the way. The public hearing is...
Public input encouraged on Buffalo Bill Historical Park Master Plan
west nile
Three Rivers Health confirms first West Nile death
On the campaign trail in Wellfleet
Chris Bruns on the campaign trail in Wellfleet