Fans can attend Thursday’s first fall scrimmage

(KSNB)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team will hold the first of two fall intrasquad scrimmages this Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Nebraska will also scrimmage at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.Nebraska’s fall roster consists of 18 players, including the return of seniors Olivia Ferrell and Cam Ybarra, who are back for a fifth season after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for all players in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They join seniors Peyton Glatter, Courtney Wallace, Karlee Seevers and Anni Raley. 

Ferrell and Wallace will serve as captains for their teams for Thursday’s scrimmage and will have the opportunity to pick their teams. Gates will open at 3:15 p.m. Concessions will not be open, but fans will be allowed to bring their own food and drink into Bowlin Stadium.

