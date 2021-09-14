Logan County Couple Arrested after Pursuit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A pursuit in excess of 100-miles per hour at time ended Monday near Stapleton with a Logan County couple arrested.

36-year old Joseph Duran of Logan County is jailed in North Platte after taking a Lincoln County deputy on a high speed chase out of Lincoln County and into Logan County. His wife, 36-year old Alissa Duran is in the Custer County jail for attempting to recover drugs from the incident.

36-year old Joseph Duran (Lincoln County Detention Center)

36-year old Alissa Duran (Custer County Jail)

Monday at 2:10 p.m., after a Lincoln County deputy attempted to stop Duran due to reckless driving, about 10 miles north of North Platte on Highway 83, a pursuit began.

The deputy followed Durahn’s vehicle into Logan County on rural county roads, often in excess of 100 miles per hour, Duran nearly causing more than one head-on high-speed collision. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department reports that during the pursuit, Duran was seen throwing out at least two bags from his vehicle.

The chase ended west of Stapleton and Duran was arrested.

The situation continued when Duran’s wife, 36-year old Alissa Duran was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Logan County Sheriff after being caught in recovery of the bags her husband threw out of the vehicle during the chase.

A search of the bag revealed almost one pound of suspected dispensary Marijuana. A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper recovered another bag that contained at least four ounces of suspected Methamphetamine.

Information from this incident was used by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to complete a search warrant of the Duran’s residence. The search provided an approximately ten pounds of suspected marijuana, a homemade pipe bomb, multiple firearms, a stolen ATV from Washington State and suspected THC products.

Joseph Duran was charged by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with; Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Tampering with Evidence.

The Logan County Sheriff’s office arrested Alissa Duran for multiple charges in connection to this case. The investigation is ongoing in this matter and additional charges are possible for both suspects. This was a multiple agency effort thanks to the help of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

