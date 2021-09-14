Advertisement

New mask mandate at UNK

UNK will require face masks in all classrooms and labs for three weeks until Oct. 6.
UNK will require face masks in all classrooms and labs for three weeks until Oct. 6.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced on Tuesday that students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks inside all classrooms and labs.

The new requirement starts Wednesday, Sept. 15 and runs until Oct. 6.

In a statement, UNK announced that its Emergency Operations Team recommended the mask requirement “due to an increase in the regional transmission of COVID-19 in the community and state.”

The new requirement does not apply to indoor, non-classroom settings such as the library, the student union, the Health and Sports Center, Fine Arts performance areas or residence halls. It also does not apply to UNK sports events. Although the school recommends wearing masks in all those venues. They also encourage unvaccinated people to wear masks.

The new mask requirement was added to UNK’s COVID mitigation plan.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed that a deceased male was found deceased near the South River Bridge on...
Man found deceased near South River Bridge
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident
Former Vice President Mike Pence at Gov. Ricketts' 5th annual Steak Fry on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Governor Ricketts’ 5th annual Nebraska Steak Fry welcomes national Republican leaders

Latest News

Coole,r drier air along with clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the 70s across the state.
Cool with some rain Tuesday; Then back to Sunshine and Warmth
Public visitation for fallen Omaha Marine is planned for this week
Sharing pro-life efforts in North Platte.
Texas’ right-to-life advocate speaking in North Platte
10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte
Pups and their two-legged friends raise money for North Platte Community Connection