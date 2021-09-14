Advertisement

Public visitation for fallen Omaha Marine is planned for this week

(PHOTO: The family of Daegan Page)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of Cpl. Page confirmed a date for the public to give respect and honor to the fallen Marine this week.

The public visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church near Millard Ave. from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. According to the release and their Facebook post, “please follow the posted signs and enter the building through Door A.”

The plans for the funeral are still on for Friday, Sept. 17 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church as well at 10 a.m. The family says there will be limited seating for the public and the main sanctuary is reserved for family members and friends.

‘A hero’s welcome’: Family of Cpl. Page offers thanks as the fallen Omaha Marine returns home

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident
Authorities confirmed that a deceased male was found deceased near the South River Bridge on...
Man found deceased near South River Bridge
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
truck
Winner chosen of 1955 Chevy pickup

Latest News

Tuesday's outlook brings chances for rain and isolated thundertsorms through mid morning.. Some...
Rain, cooler weather Tuesday....
Sharing pro-life efforts in North Platte.
Texas’ right-to-life advocate speaking in North Platte
10th Annual Doggy Dash in North Platte
Pups and their two-legged friends raise money for North Platte Community Connection
The WeBuildNP playground will be located in Centennial Park.
Groundbreaking for WeBuildNP playground