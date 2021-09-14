Advertisement

Rain, cooler weather Tuesday....

By John Walsh
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- An upper level disturbance will move across the Rockies, bringing an increase in cloudiness overnight along with chance of showers and thunderstorms that will track into Southwest Nebraska from Colorado and the High Plains of Wyoming. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will linger through the mid morning hours of Tuesday before ending from northwest to southeast during the afternoon.

An upper level wave and reinforcing shot of cooler air will combine to create chances for rain...
An upper level wave and reinforcing shot of cooler air will combine to create chances for rain and isolated thundertsorms as well as cool temperatures, Tuesday.(KNOP)

Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler with a broad area enveloped by highs in the 70s.

Coole,r drier air along with clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the 70s across the state.
Coole,r drier air along with clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the 70s across the state.(KNOP)

Wednesday, a warm front will emerge from the Panhandle, bringing milder temperatures into Western Nebraska. Highs will range from the 90s in the Panhandle to the 80s across the Sandhills and Southwest.

Temperatures warm up with highs in the 90s in the Panhandle to the 80s across the Sandhills.
Temperatures warm up with highs in the 90s in the Panhandle to the 80s across the Sandhills.(KNOP)

Another cold front will bring small chances for thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday with mild 80+ degree temperatures continuing through Friday. A warming trend is expected this weekend elevating afternoon highs into the 90s.

