Texas’ right-to-life advocate speaking in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn https://sanctuarycitiesfortheunborn.com/ and pro-life activist Mark Lee Dickson of Texas is coming to North Platte to speak out against abortion in the wake of the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” also known as Texas Senate Bill 8, and how and why the “private enforcement mechanism” works in Texas. (The Texas law relies on citizens suing abortion providers over alleged violations. Other states sought to enforce their statutes through government actions like criminal charges against physicians who provide abortions).

Dickson helped 35 Texas towns and cities, and two Nebraska towns become Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn since 2019. This includes Nebraska towns Hayes Center (24th) and Blue Hill (25th). (See stories at links below).

Now, Dickson is speaking on Thursday, September 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the North Platte Berean Church as part of the Women’s Resource Center Banquet. Dickson will talk about his journey of “saving lives,” as well as the heartbeat bill and his involvement with the bill (including lawsuits he is named in, including lawsuits at the U.S. Supreme Court level). (See link for pdf of the lawsuit).

Generally speaking, the provisions of the Texas Heartbeat Act allow any person to sue someone who performs or induces an abortion or aids and abets one, once “cardiac activity” in an embryo can be detected via transvaginal ultrasound, which is usually possible beginning at around six weeks of pregnancy (https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/87R/billtext/pdf/SB00008H.pdf)

Before Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law in May, voters in Lubbock, Texas, approved an ordinance similarly intended to outlaw abortion in the city by allowing family members to sue an abortion provider. This pro-life success is Dickson’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn, #26. https://sanctuarycitiesfortheunborn.com/

According to Dickson, the reason for setting up sanctuary cities is a proactive stand against the “promise by the Biden Administration to make abortion access available to every zip code in America during the administration.”

In 2020, Texas facilities performed about 54,000 abortions on residents. More than 45,000 of those occurred at eight weeks of pregnancy or less. Some of those abortions still could have been legal under the new law, if they occurred before the cardiac activity was detected.

Dickson says he knows Nebraska is a pro-life state and he is hoping other pro-life people will stand with him. His talk on September 16 is open to the public.

