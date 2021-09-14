Advertisement

Virus cases level off in Nebraska but experts still worry

(CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases leveled off in Nebraska last week, but experts say cases will likely continue to rise in the weeks ahead.

Nebraska reported 5,313 new virus cases in the week that ended Friday. That is down slightly from the 5,329 cases the state reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the previous week but more than 20 times higher than the 253 cases per week Nebraska was reporting in late June.

Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said he doesn’t think Nebraska or the nation is past the peak of this latest surge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed that a deceased male was found deceased near the South River Bridge on...
Man found deceased near South River Bridge
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident
Former Vice President Mike Pence at Gov. Ricketts' 5th annual Steak Fry on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Governor Ricketts’ 5th annual Nebraska Steak Fry welcomes national Republican leaders

Latest News

Duran's arrested on multiple charges
Logan County Couple Arrested after Pursuit
UNK will require face masks in all classrooms and labs for three weeks until Oct. 6.
New mask mandate at UNK
Coole,r drier air along with clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the 70s across the state.
Cool with some rain Tuesday; Then back to Sunshine and Warmth
Public visitation for fallen Omaha Marine is planned for this week