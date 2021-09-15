Breezy south winds warm up our Wednesday...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- After a bit of an autumn feel on Tuesday, we resume with warmer weather on Wednesday. South winds will turn a bit breezy, as warmer air migrates across the area sending afternoon temperatures back into the 80s, with a few 90 degree readings scattered around the Panhandle. Thursday the heat will become more widespread as the 90s will push through the Sandhills into Central Nebraska.

South winds ramp up a bit sending temperatures back into the 80s. (KNOP)

Seasonably warm... (KNOP)

Precipitation look sparse this week, but an upper level disturbance gives up our best shot for rain Thursday night with some lingering showers possibly lingering into early Friday.

If you not willing to give up your hold on summer, savor the weekend, as a ridge of high pressure will allow tempertatures to soar into the low to middle 90s, but the hot weather will last but a couple of days. An broad upper low will strengthen as it moves onto the Plains early next week, providing a taste of Fall as temperatures drop into the 70s by Tuesday.

Up and down over the next 7 days. (KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.