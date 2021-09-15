Advertisement

Community build days for new playground underway

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Centennial Park is getting a new playground.

Over the next four days volunteers will help put the playground pieces together.

The Leathers playground, which was completely funded by the community, features key community components such as the Canteen, and state of the art equipment.

North Platte Community Build Playground project coordinators say the vision is to provide a positive experience for families.

“We funded it fairly quickly within nine months of funding it,” said Tauni Morris. “I think that really shows the spirit and the heart of the community that they want special places for families and they want some of these new features for families.”

If you would like to volunteer go to www.webuildnp.org or just show up at the site.

