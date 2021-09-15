Advertisement

Construction on Leota and Philip Avenue to begin in spring 2023

The Nebraska Department of Transportation hosts public meeting to address construction on Leota...
The Nebraska Department of Transportation hosts public meeting to address construction on Leota Street and Philip Avenue Tuesday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting Tuesday to address a $9 million street improvement project.

NDOT is looking to upgrade the pavement on Leota Street to Philip Avenue and Philip Avenue southbound to 1st Street.

The project has been in discussion for more than two decades.

The public comment period end Sept. 21. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and be complete the following year.

Northbound construction along the same corridor is expected to start in 2026.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed that a deceased male was found deceased near the South River Bridge on...
Man found deceased near South River Bridge
Duran's arrested on multiple charges
Logan County Couple Arrested after Pursuit
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident

Latest News

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning for North Platte's new mall, District 177.
Groundbreaking held for North Platte’s new mall District 177
District 177 groundbreaking
Duran's arrested on multiple charges
Logan County Couple Arrested after Pursuit
Virus cases level off in Nebraska but experts still worry