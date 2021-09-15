Construction on Leota and Philip Avenue to begin in spring 2023

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting Tuesday to address a $9 million street improvement project.

NDOT is looking to upgrade the pavement on Leota Street to Philip Avenue and Philip Avenue southbound to 1st Street.

The project has been in discussion for more than two decades.

The public comment period end Sept. 21. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and be complete the following year.

Northbound construction along the same corridor is expected to start in 2026.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.