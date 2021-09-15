Advertisement

Doniphan Teen in I-80 vehicle accident

Doniphan teenager died in Tuesday accident on Interstate 80.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage girl died following a two vehicle accident in Hall County.

The accident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-80 about five miles west of the Wood River exit Tuesday evening at approximately 5:42 p.m.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said a 2018 Ford F-350, driven by 24-year-old Brody Weinmann, of Falls City, was stopped in the westbound passing lane due to backed up traffic ahead of him.

A 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by 17-year-old Carley Johnson of Doniphan, failed to stop and collided with the rear of Weinmann’s vehicle.

Johnson, who was the lone occupant of the Nissan, died at the scene.

Weinmann and his passenger, 22-year-old Payton Strahm of Sabetha, Kansas, were uninjured.

A preliminary investigation indicates traffic was slowed due to a HAZMAT cleanup from an earlier rollover accident, which was off the roadway. This cleanup involved a fuel leak.

This incident remains under investigation. An accident reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

