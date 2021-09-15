Groundbreaking held for North Platte’s new mall District 177

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held for North Platte’s new mall, District 177 Tuesday morning.

New Generation Construction started construction on the 28-acre mall complex in June after the project was approved by the city council.

Rev Development of Lincoln is behind the $75 million project. The plan is to convert the mall into an outward entering strip mall with a mixture of apartment commercial buildings. The 241,000 square foot building will consist of a four-story apartment complex with 96 units.

The name, District 177, derives from the community’s rich Canteen spirit, as well as the Canteen District in the downtown area.

The mall’s latest tenant, Golden Ticket Cinema, opened Sept. 3.

Dunham’s Sports is expected to open in March. Construction on Nebraskaland Tire and Service new location will start next month.

