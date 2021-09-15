Advertisement

Sunny and warm mid to late week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Wednesday morning, conditions across the area were relaively calm and cool with temeperatures. Those temperatures were in the low 50s to the low 60s.

Temperatures Wednesday across the region will be in the low 80s to the low 90s. Sunny and breezy skies will be felt across the region with no rain in sight. Some clouds could pass through the area from time to time.

The temperatures for the rest of the workweek will be ranging from the 70s to the 90s, with plentiful sunshine to partly cloudy skies. Little to no rain will be felt in the region that really need it.

