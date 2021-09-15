Advertisement

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Commissioners in Surfside, Florida, have rejected a proposal to trade public land to the eventual buyer of the condominium collapse site.

A $120 million offer for the Champlain Towers property is on the table.

A judge said a property sale with a land swap would enable victims to be compensated while also allowing for a memorial at the site honoring the 98 victims.

But after an emotional meeting before an overflow crowd Tuesday night, Surfside commissioners rejected the idea.

Mayor Charles Burkett was the swap’s lone supporter. He said he hopes the victims’ families won’t give up hope.

