Giving kids a western experience

Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a hootin’ and a hollerin’ good time out at the Wild West Arena on Wednesday, thanks to ESU 16, and the community of North Platte.
A successful 9th Annual Partner Up Rodeo, sponsored by ESU 16, and helped out by local banks and insurance agencies, businesses, the NEBRASKAland Days bunch with Executive Director of NEBRASKAland Days David Fudge, Dusty Barner of Dusty Trails, the MPCC College Rodeo Team and North Platte High School and Jr. High School Rodeo Team volunteers, with everything from hay rack rides and a petting zoo, to horse riding (real horses and stick horses), and lunch, all made available for kids to experience the “western way” of life.
Cox-Fornander is excited for the 10th Annual Partner Up Rodeo already being planned for its big year next year.