Giving kids a western experience

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a hootin’ and a hollerin’ good time out at the Wild West Arena on Wednesday, thanks to ESU 16, and the community of North Platte.

A successful 9th Annual Partner Up Rodeo, sponsored by ESU 16, and helped out by local banks and insurance agencies, businesses, the NEBRASKAland Days bunch with Executive Director of NEBRASKAland Days David Fudge, Dusty Barner of Dusty Trails, the MPCC College Rodeo Team and North Platte High School and Jr. High School Rodeo Team volunteers, with everything from hay rack rides and a petting zoo, to horse riding (real horses and stick horses), and lunch, all made available for kids to experience the “western way” of life.

“We couldn’t do this without the huge support of the entire community. We’re super excited. This is a change of venue for us. We are super excited to be here at the Wild West Arena. David Fudge and his crew have been amazing. We have people from all the banks and the insurance agencies. We have an amazing Partner Up Rodeo Committee, With people from all different walks of life here. It’s just a day we have for kids who come from surrounding areas to have a day that gives them a chance to experience the western way of life. We are so excited this year because we have enough MPCC College Rodeo, and Jr. High and High School Rodeo kids who are partnering with some of our students with disabilities, and everybody gets a partner.

“I love the kids, helping them learn how to rope the dummy, run the barrels, and even moving bales and all that."

Cox-Fornander is excited for the 10th Annual Partner Up Rodeo already being planned for its big year next year.

“We are already starting to think about how we can make it bigger and better. We love being able to bring the Western way of life experience to kids with disabilities and give them just a great fun day, so that they can ride the horses and do some of the things some of us take for granted. They get a chance to experience that on their own, and we get to provide that venue.”

“From the time school starts, “Are we going to do the Partner Up Rodeo this year?” They want to ride the horses. They love the horses, and it’s something they talk about all year. We’ll send home tired kids who had a great day of Western experience.”

