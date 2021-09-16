Advertisement

Greenscapes Yard of the Year Competition Winners Announced

Press Release
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin held a competition to honor households and businesses that have beautiful landscapes.

Nominations were taken during the past month. The judges collectively scored more than 30 homes to determine the winners.

The rankings were based on curb appeal, balance and color, sustainability, creativity and maintenance.

The 2021 winners:

Ward 1 –

1. David and Emily Cooper – 920 East 4th Street

2. 802 South Tabor

Ward 2 –

1. Steve Lynch – 321 Lakeview

2. 920 Gilman

Ward 3 –

1. Marvin Rankin- 1712 West 1st Street

2. 1702 West 2nd Street

Ward 4 –

1. Lois and Dana Snyder – 1604 West 14th

2. 1210 N Poplar

Business –

Tie – Carpenter Memorial Chapel/ Elliot Law Office

The judge’s decisions didn’t come easily. DiAnn Nichelson commented, “These places were very, very hard to judge as they were all beautiful. An amazing amount of work, time, and energy is involved.”

The other judges were Chris and Mary Chada, Krysti Deckert and Samantha Wheeler.

Each first prize winner will receive $50 and the honorable mentions, $25.

