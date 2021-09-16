Advertisement

Partly cloudy conditions Thursday, outside chance of a severe storm

By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- Conditions Thursday morning are really nice with temperatures in the mid 40s to upper 60s across the region. Some areas have seen some breezy conditions as well.

Cool to mild temperatures in the area Thursday morning
(Andre Brooks)

The weather Thursday will be changing a lot since this time yesterday. Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s with partly cloudy conditions. Some areas could continue to see some breezy conditions.

Warm temperatures to encompass the area Thursday afternoon
(Andre Brooks)

There is an outside chance of seeing an isolated thunderstorm, and some of which could be on he strong side. Guidance is over agressive with the potential. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the area under a marginal chance of severe weather meaning isolated hail and a damaging wind gust here or there.

An outside chance of severe weather Thursday afternoon
(Andre Brooks)

The rest of the workweek into the weekend will be up and down with the temperaures in the low to upper 70s Friday with sunny skies. These temperatures will then rise in the low to mid 90s with that continued sunshine.

