Summer or Fall? Depends on the day...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - We are one week away from the Autumnal Equinox, the first day of Fall, and Mother Nature still can’t decide what direction she wants to go in.

Feels like summer one day... Autumn the next. (KNOP)

She is in a summertime mood for now, but Friday she’ll be changing her mind. Wednesday was the initial phase of a brief warm up that will carry over into Thursday. The heat will become more widespread on Thursday, as low to mid 90 degree temperatures will spreads from the Panhandle to the far eastern part of the state. Thursday evening clouds will be on the increase as an upper level disturbance along with a passing cold front intitiates some scattered thunderstorms which will likely develop east of the Panhandle. A few storms could lay down some hail.

Feeling sultry. (KNOP)

Friday brings a noticeable difference as we cool back into the 70s with afternoon highs some 20 degrees cooler than the previous day. The summer-like heat immediately fills back in to take over the weekend with thermometers rising back into the lower 90s both days. But it won’t last. Next week a potent upper level low will push through the Plains bringing cool, breezy conditions along with a threat for clouds and rain. It will certainly feel like the calendar as Tuesday and Wednesday will only see highs in the 60s and 70s.

Brings a rain threat as well as very Fall-like temperatures. (KNOP)

