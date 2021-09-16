Superintendent of North Platte Public Schools saying goodbye to North Platte at end of school year 2021-22

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - He says he is looking forward to “just enjoying life a little bit, and looking forward to the unknown.”

“You know, I don’t have to wake up everyday to a schedule. I get to create my own schedule.”

It’s a common sentiment of folks ready to retire. And Dr. Hanson is, after 38-years and a “lifetime” in school. He has no regrets, and he believes he is leaving North Platte Schools better than he found it, seven years ago.

“We had one of the best years in NP history as far as I’m concerned. Last year with all our success in the classroom and our extracurricular sports. That was the talk of the town. If you look at what’s going on, we are already the talk of town again...so, across the state. Our football team, making the top 6 in the rankings. So. There’s chatter across the state about North Platte.”

And he says he knows he is leaving the school district in very capable hands.

“...knowing this board is seasoned. They have experience. They know what greatness looks like. Their expectations of the next person in charge; they’re going to pick the right person. ... they know what they’re looking for.”

When telling Dr. Hanson that he “set the bar high,” he remained modest, saying he did not do it alone, giving credit to the board, administrators, teachers, and everyone else involved.

“Collectively, if you get everything aligned, you’re going to share the success.”

Dr. Hanson says the board will likely go through a three to four month process to pick his replacement. He says they know what they are looking for, and that’s “good for them.”

Of his time teaching, coaching, and being in an administrative role he says he is guided by the value of hard work.

“I learned that from a very young age, growing up on a farm. The beauty of growing up on a farm is the hard work They instill the importance of getting up in the morning and doing hard work, and you do it respectfully, you respect others. That stayed with me forever in everything I do. You just outwork everybody else.

He credits his parents above all for instilling these values. And he has a list of teachers and professors, friends and colleagues he is grateful to for his success. Also, his older brother whom he looked up to and followed into the profession of education, he credits.

Dr. Hanson is looking forward to being able to spend time with his 90-year old mom who he says lives on an acreage, and his kids and grandchildren.

Dr. Hanson had a lot of great things to talk about during his roughly one-hour sit down interview/conversation about his life and future. This is just a portion of that interview.

Director of Communications for North Platte Public Schools Tina Smith was present during the interview and says Dr. Hanson is a phenomenal person to work with, and he will be greatly missed.

