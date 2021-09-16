Advertisement

Superintendent of North Platte Public Schools saying goodbye to North Platte at end of school year 2021-22

Dr. Ron Hanson
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - He says he is looking forward to “just enjoying life a little bit, and looking forward to the unknown.”

It’s a common sentiment of folks ready to retire. And Dr. Hanson is, after 38-years and a “lifetime” in school. He has no regrets, and he believes he is leaving North Platte Schools better than he found it, seven years ago.

“We had one of the best years in NP history as far as I’m concerned. Last year with all our success in the classroom and our extracurricular sports. That was the talk of the town. If you look at what’s going on, we are already the talk of town again...so, across the state. Our football team, making the top 6 in the rankings. So. There’s chatter across the state about North Platte.”

Dr. Ron Hanson, NPPSD Superintendent

And he says he knows he is leaving the school district in very capable hands.

When telling Dr. Hanson that he “set the bar high,” he remained modest, saying he did not do it alone, giving credit to the board, administrators, teachers, and everyone else involved.

Dr. Hanson says the board will likely go through a three to four month process to pick his replacement. He says they know what they are looking for, and that’s “good for them.”

Of his time teaching, coaching, and being in an administrative role he says he is guided by the value of hard work.

He credits his parents above all for instilling these values. And he has a list of teachers and professors, friends and colleagues he is grateful to for his success. Also, his older brother whom he looked up to and followed into the profession of education, he credits.

Dr. Hanson is looking forward to being able to spend time with his 90-year old mom who he says lives on an acreage, and his kids and grandchildren.

Dr. Hanson had a lot of great things to talk about during his roughly one-hour sit down interview/conversation about his life and future. This is just a portion of that interview.

Director of Communications for North Platte Public Schools Tina Smith was present during the interview and says Dr. Hanson is a phenomenal person to work with, and he will be greatly missed.

