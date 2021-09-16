Advertisement

Updates on 2021 Redistricting Process

League of Women Voters
A brochure of about the 2021 Redistricting Process presented by the League of Women Voters of...
A brochure of about the 2021 Redistricting Process presented by the League of Women Voters of Nebraska.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The League of Women Voters (LWV) in Nebraska held a presentation updating, educating and sharing information about the 2021 redistricting process. This session outlined the proper steps to maintain fair and balanced district lines.

“All the league really cares about is that things are nonpartisan,” said Carol Dennison, Co-Director of Social Policy for LWV. “We don’t see the process controlled to favor one party over the other. We want a fair playing field.”

Dennison is also a member of the fair maps committee. The group presented their own redistricting maps to the legislature. Thursday, in Omaha, there was a public hearing where members of the public were able to share their input on proposed maps.

U.S. Census numbers illustrate shifts in populations. People are moving to urban centers, while rural populations are seeing a decline in residents. This makes the lines harder to maintain.

“They shouldn’t be dividing up counties or cities. Those are some of our concerns. We want to see following the rules and fair redistricting,” said Dennison. “If the lines are skewed and messed around, how can a person represent all of this?”

Starting Friday, Nebraska lawmakers will be debating and adjusted the proposed maps. The League of Women Voters is advocating for others to call their senators with any concerns.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duran's arrested on multiple charges
Logan County Couple Arrested after Pursuit
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning for North Platte's new mall, District 177.
Groundbreaking held for North Platte’s new mall District 177
Community build days for new playground gets underway Wednesday at Centennial Park.
Community build days for new playground underway

Latest News

Dr. Hanson announces retirement.
Superintendent of North Platte Public Schools saying goodbye to North Platte at end of school year 2021-22
Partner Up Rodeo at Wild West Arena
Giving kids a western experience
Greenscapes Yard of the Year Competition Winners Announced
Greenscapes Yard of the Year Competition Winners Announced
Dr. Hanson announces retirement.
Dr. Ron Hanson announces retirement