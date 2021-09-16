Updates on 2021 Redistricting Process

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The League of Women Voters (LWV) in Nebraska held a presentation updating, educating and sharing information about the 2021 redistricting process. This session outlined the proper steps to maintain fair and balanced district lines.

“All the league really cares about is that things are nonpartisan,” said Carol Dennison, Co-Director of Social Policy for LWV. “We don’t see the process controlled to favor one party over the other. We want a fair playing field.”

Dennison is also a member of the fair maps committee. The group presented their own redistricting maps to the legislature. Thursday, in Omaha, there was a public hearing where members of the public were able to share their input on proposed maps.

U.S. Census numbers illustrate shifts in populations. People are moving to urban centers, while rural populations are seeing a decline in residents. This makes the lines harder to maintain.

“They shouldn’t be dividing up counties or cities. Those are some of our concerns. We want to see following the rules and fair redistricting,” said Dennison. “If the lines are skewed and messed around, how can a person represent all of this?”

Starting Friday, Nebraska lawmakers will be debating and adjusted the proposed maps. The League of Women Voters is advocating for others to call their senators with any concerns.

