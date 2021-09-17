Advertisement

Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - All the lions and tigers at the National Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The big cats – six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers – are being treated with medication and are under close observation, according to the zoo’s website.

Animal keepers became suspicious last weekend when they observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in several of the animals.

The zoo investigated but hasn’t been able to pinpoint the source of the infection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a vaccine made specifically for zoo animals. The first round of inoculations for susceptible species will be made available in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska Panhandle.
Two wildfires break out in the Nebraska panhandle
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Duran's arrested on multiple charges
Logan County Couple Arrested after Pursuit
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
US Central Command: Civilians, not extremists, killed in drone strike in Kabul
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders push climate action, vow methane cuts
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town