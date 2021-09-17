Fall like conditions for Friday, warmer weekend ahead
Sep. 17, 2021
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Friday morning exhibited some cold to cool conditions with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and sunny to partly cloudy conditions.
Conditions throughout the day Wednesday will continue to be sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures feeling fall like with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
During this weekend, conditions will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s with plentiful sunshine for any plans that anyon might have. No rain in sight whatsoever. This is due to a high pressure system in the area moving back eastward, filtering warmer air in the area.
