Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska names new CEO

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska announced on Friday that Sarah Waldman will become the council’s new chief executive officer. She will officially begin her role Oct. 25.

Waldman most recently served as executive director of TeamMates Mentoring Program, the school-based mentoring program founded by Tom and Nancy Osborne. She led the regional nonprofit, which operates 175 local chapters over five states and serves over 10,000 youth annually.

“Sarah brings a wealth of leadership experience as well as a passion and enthusiasm for working with youth and community service,” said Kate Betsworth, board president for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “The Board of Directors is thrilled to bring a leader of Sarah’s caliber into our Movement.”

Prior to joining TeamMates, Waldman gained leadership experience at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, serving as staff attorney, vice president of human resources, vice president of ethical practices and senior vice president of administration.

Waldman earned a law degree from Creighton University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She serves on the board of directors for Whispering Roots, is a trustee for the Business Ethics Alliance and previously served on the boards of TeamMates, ICAN: Institute for Career Advancement Needs, the Business Ethics Alliance, the UNO Alumni Association and Community Alliance.

“This is a very exciting time to join the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska team,” Waldman said. “The dedicated staff and volunteers have developed a wonderful foundation for building girls with courage, confidence and character. I look forward to carrying on this foundation to expand youth and adult membership as well as community support for the girls throughout the state.”

Waldman’s hiring follows an extensive search process conducted by a CEO Search Task Force comprised of members of the organization’s board of directors.

Current CEO, Fran Marshall, will be leaving her role in mid-November after leading the organization for 14 years. Marshall was the inaugural Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska CEO. She guided the original five Nebraska Girl Scout councils as they grew into one statewide organization.

