Harvest Festival kicks off with Chalk the Walk

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg is adding quite the splash of color and conversation to its downtown district.

On Thursday, employees decorated their sidewalks with chalk. It’s part of the annual Harvest Festival.

Chalk the Walk is a new event. Business owners say the festival is a great way to welcome harvest and the fall season.

“There is not many activities across the state or the community that bring everyone together that offer something for everyone and Harvest Festival offers something for little kids, the elderly, and everyone in between and we feel like its important to keep our community unified,” said Gothenburg Chmaber of Commerce Executive Director Deb Eggenberger.

Harvest Festival is in its 106th year and lasts through Sunday. This year’s theme is “Survivor 2021 Riding through the Pandemic.”

For a complete list of events visit the chamber’s Facebook page.

