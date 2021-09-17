Importance of micro-chipping pets

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Each year, millions of pets end up missing and unclaimed in shelters. Some lost pets are, then, put up for adoption and never connected back with their original owners. Microchips are a permanent way for pets to be identified if they become lost.

“You may not think that your pet is going to run away, but several things could happen from natural disasters to a break-in,” said Jenn Porter-Milne, Executive Director of Fur the Love of Paws Rescue. “There is not a way to know what the future holds.”

When pets become lost, most of them end up at local shelters. If pets have microchips, they can be scanned, and owners can be contacted.

Microchips increase the chances that a pet will be reunited with their owner. According to the American Humane Association, they estimate one out of three pets become lost at some point. The Coalition for Reuniting Pets and Families says less than 23% of lost pets are reunited.

“Nationwide, there are stories about animals who are reunited after years and years,” said Milne. “We reunited a cat after eight years. If he had a microchip, they could have been reunited quicker.”

A small microchip makes a big difference in reuniting pets and their owners. Tomorrow, Fur the Love of Paws is hosting a microchipping clinic. The clinic takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Westfield Animal Clinic.

For those attending, it is recommended to arrive no earlier than 4 p.m. If there are any questions regarding the clinic, visit https://furtheloveofpawsrescue.com/contact/

