LIVE: Cpl. Daegan Page funeral procession

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The community is saying a final good-bye Friday to Omaha’s fallen Marine.

The funeral for Cpl. Daegan Page, killed Aug. 26 during an attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan, is set for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 13271 Millard Ave.

Omaha Police released details of the procession to the cemetery earlier this week. The procession route will run from St. Paul Lutheran Church, west on Millard Avenue to South 144th Street. The route will continue southbound on South 144th Street to the Omaha National Cemetery, located at 14250 Schram Road.

There will be a short service at the cemetery, but burial services will be private.

The community lined up Thursday evening for visitation ahead of his funeral on Friday.

