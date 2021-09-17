Making a difference for women and families in the North Platte area

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Professor at Harvard University reached out to Mark Lee Dickson of Texas to tell him Harvard is commissioning to write a book on “Sanctuary Cities.” Dickson explained that the professor told him they are thinking this could lead to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, telling him they want to make sure they are covering it and telling him to turn in any newspapers he has to museums because, according to Dickson the professor told him, “This is a big deal. We are expecting Roe vs. Wade to be overturned by 2023.”

And women’s resource centers across the nation are continuing their work and preparing to care for women, and that includes North Platte’s Women’s Resource Center.

Executive Director of North Platte’s Women’s Resource Center Linda Logsdon told a large crowd at the 22nd Annual Fundraising Celebration for North Platte’s, Women’s Resource Center, “God has truly been blessing us in so many ways.”

Logsdon and those involved in the center are seeing their non-profit make a difference, and markedly so. They have seen a 43% increase in new clients, with 105 new clients in the past year. About six years ago the non-profit started working with their men’s initiative, too working with men, offering resources to help them learn to be better dads. In that time they have helped 60 guys. And they want to continue to grow.

“We want to keep increasing, giving free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds.”

In January 2018 the Women’s Resource Center began their Capital Campaign to pay off a new building at 209 McNeel Lane in North Platte, moving out of their much smaller space on Front Street. They asked for $1.2 million in their Capital Campaign but didn’t need it. The building at 209 McNeel Lane was renovated for their use, starting in January 2018, and by April 26, 2018, they were ready to see their clients in their new building.

22nd Annual Fundraising Celebration fo the North Platte Women's Resource Center (Melanie Standiford)

They originally purchased the building for 489,000, but their Medical Director Dr. Doug States (who sold them the building) forgave $189,000 and gave the center four years to pay it off, interest-free. It took them less than four years, and they are now debt-free.

And now with growth, the Women’s Resource Center, added another building (also paid for), and they have the opportunity now to go mobile, to take their ministry to outlying communities and “go where the needs are,” Executive Director Women’s Resource Center Linda Logsdon.

“So many young women who come to us, pregnant for the first time, unwed, homeless, involved with drugs, alcohol, they come from a broken home, where they haven’t had any example of what a good dad or a good mom is, they feel alone and desperate, and we really desire to be a place where they can find hope, and healing, and the help they need. And it’s so important that we can do that. And many times we often encounter, if they have abortions before, and they are kind of straight-faced. they don’t smile or laugh. They feel shame and hurt, and they often don’t even know where that is coming from.”



The keynote speaker at the event was Mark Lee Dickson of Texas. He serves as the Director of Rights of Life of East Texas and is the Founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative. He is a Texas-born and raised pro-life activist who fights for the rights of all human beings from conception to natural death. He and his pro-life activism seek to defend the lives of the unborn and those who are medically vulnerable in hospitals. He has been featured in the news across the country, and he is perhaps best known for leading at least 40 cities across America in the passing of enforceable ordinances outlawing abortion within their city limits. He may also be the first to have been sued in a defamation lawsuit for calling abortion “murder.” Dickson is also the only non-government actor named as a defendant in a federal lawsuit regarding the Texas Heartbeat Act that recently went before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Keynote speaker and pro-life activist Mark Lee Dickson. (Melanie Standiford)

Dickson, who is from Longview, Texas, explained to the crowd that he was taken to an abortion clinic to try to help save lives. “Would you like to go to the abortion facility in Shreveport?” asked his friend and an associate pastor. Dickson said he did not have a good reason to tell him “no.” So he went, and Dickson says it was a “life-changing experience.”

“The Lord started working in my heart. My message was very simple as women got out of their vehicle to go into the abortion clinic. The only words worth saying were the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Dickson said he tells women that abortion is not God’s Will for their life.

“You can be a great mother for your child, and if there’s anything we can do to help - we are here to help. Trust in the Lord God with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding which has brought you here, and trust in the Lord and he will direct you away from this place. "

He says most often, the women would go through the doors to get an abortion, but not always. Occasionally, the women change their minds, and then he found them helpful. And that is what the Women’s Resource Center in North Platte is doing too.

The North Platte Women’s Resource Center is open Monday at 209 McNeel Lane in North Platte from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Services include:

Free Selfadministered pregnancy tests

Free Self-administered ultrasounds

Facts about prenatal development

Learn and Earn incentive program

Parenting classes

Maternity and infant supplies

Referrals for medical, adoption, and professional services

Abortion Recovery Program

Caring peer counselors.

All of the services provided by the Women’s Resource Center are free and confidential.

Statistics (September 1, 2020, to August 3, 2021)

Total Client Visits: 1,258

New Clients: 105

Pregnancy tests: 81

Individual diapers given: 21,233

Learn & Earn classes: 335

Bright Course Virtual Learning: 89

Baby baskets provided: 15

Boutique Items Purchased:

Bags of baby clothes: 174

Bags of maternity clothes: 17

Baby furniture items: 89

Call 308-534-1440 or call or text 308-650-3085 for more information if you or someone you know needs help.

Dickson told the crowd that supporting the Women’s Resource Center and other centers like it is a very important step in fighting against abortion because being ready to take care of women who choose life must be a priority, and they must be ready.

A petition is going around North Platte and Lincoln County now, in an effort to join Hayes Center and Blue Hill as Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn in Nebraska, plus 35 in Texas, and one in Ohio.

Petition for Sanctuary City Ordinance in North Platte and Lincoln County. (Melanie Standiford)

