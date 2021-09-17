Mid-Plains Community College Stampede

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday Night out at the Wild West Arena the Mid-Plains Community College hosted the first night of their College Rodeo Event that lasts through Saturday. Mid-Plains Community College had four cowboys competing in the Steer Wrestling contest tonight. The times of the four Mid-Plains riders were:

Barrett Schlieker 5.6

Nick Rettinger 5.9

Dalton Kunkee 6.5

Rex Day 9.0

The Stampede will be going on through Saturday and Mid-Plains Community College cowboys and cowgirls will be competing through then.

