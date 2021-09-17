Advertisement

Mid-Plains Community College Stampede

Night One
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday Night out at the Wild West Arena the Mid-Plains Community College hosted the first night of their College Rodeo Event that lasts through Saturday. Mid-Plains Community College had four cowboys competing in the Steer Wrestling contest tonight. The times of the four Mid-Plains riders were:

Barrett Schlieker 5.6

Nick Rettinger 5.9

Dalton Kunkee 6.5

Rex Day 9.0

The Stampede will be going on through Saturday and Mid-Plains Community College cowboys and cowgirls will be competing through then.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duran's arrested on multiple charges
Logan County Couple Arrested after Pursuit
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning for North Platte's new mall, District 177.
Groundbreaking held for North Platte’s new mall District 177
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

North Platte vs. Lexington
North Platte vs. Lexington
MPCC Stampede: Night One
MPCC STAMPEDE
No. 6 Huskers Fall at No. 16 Stanford, 3-1
Fans can attend Thursday’s first fall scrimmage