Mid-Plains Community College Stampede
Night One
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday Night out at the Wild West Arena the Mid-Plains Community College hosted the first night of their College Rodeo Event that lasts through Saturday. Mid-Plains Community College had four cowboys competing in the Steer Wrestling contest tonight. The times of the four Mid-Plains riders were:
Barrett Schlieker 5.6
Nick Rettinger 5.9
Dalton Kunkee 6.5
Rex Day 9.0
The Stampede will be going on through Saturday and Mid-Plains Community College cowboys and cowgirls will be competing through then.
Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.