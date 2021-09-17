NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a hot, but beautiful day out at Lake Maloney Golf Course where the North Platte Lady Bulldogs hosted the North Platte Invitational. On Tuesday the team was out in Hastings where they competed in the Hasting Invitational. The team was victorious on Tuesday as they took home first place as a team. The Lady Dawgs where led by Senior Karsen Morrison who shot a one under par 71.

Last season the Lady Dawgs won the state championship for Girl’s Golf in Class A. Today on the course they are grouped with two other defending State Champions, the Broken Bow Indians and the Scottsbluff Bearcats.

With stiff competition Head Coach of the North Platte Girl’s Golf team, Jim Orcutt, says today’s competition will be tough but he is excited for his team to be able to compete against some great competition.

“We’re actually the underdog of those three because we lost Baylee and we lost mya and they lost one good player each I believe, but so it’s close, it’s tight, and we’re just hoping to make good shots and have a good short game today in this wind,” says Orcutt.

But unfortunately in the end today, the Scottsbluff Bearcats finished first with a team score of 349. The North Platte Bulldogs came in just three shots behind with a team score of 351. Karsen Morrison led the Bulldog pack again she shot a 79 and placed second in the tournament. Abbie Jones followed closely behind Morrison as she shot an 81 and placed fourth overall. The dawgs third finisher was Kaylee Carlson who shot a 93. North Platte’s fourth and fifth finishers were Hailey Matthews shooting 98 and Emily Hansen shooing 100.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.