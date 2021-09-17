North Platte Softball Senior Night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tonight the North Platte Bulldogs faced off against the Lexington Minutemen in a doubleheader. This evening was also Senior Night for the Dawgs.

Things started off hot in the top of the first with Lexington coming up to bat. Mckinna Moats is the second batter of the game for the Minutemen and she rips a grounder down the left field line, she’ll round the bases and slide into third. The Minutemen now have one on and one out. Kalli Sutton is next up to bat for Lexington, and she’s going to reach on a North Platte error. Sutton’s hit will score Moats and the minutemen get on the board first and make it 1-0.

North Platte with their turn now. Sydney Barner bats leadoff and she is going to reach on a walk. The Dawgs now have one on and no one out. Next up to bat is Tatum Montelongo and she is going to knock one right over the center field fence. Montelongo with her two run home run puts North Platte back up 2-1. Later in the first, the Bulldogs have two runners on and we see Alieze Moreno up to bat. Moreno is going to do the same things that her teammate Montelongo did a few at bats before, she is also going to take it over the center field fence to drive in three more runs.

North Platte will go on to win the first game 13-1 and the second game 12-3.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday at 6:30 in Mccook and the Minutemen play at home Tuesday against Hastings.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.