Storms scour out the heat...Cooler on Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP)- Update: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been posted for part of Western and Central Nebraska until 3 AM. North Platte, Valentine, Broken Bow, Lexginton, Gothenburg, Stapleton are included. Storms with a history of 67 mph winds and pingpong ball sized hail will move into an environment that will support continued severity. Storms will move east, northeastward through the watch area. Stay tuned to KNOP News2 for severe weather updates as needed.

Long standing record high temperatures were broken over Southwest Nebraska today. North Platte hit a high of 96 degree breaking a 130 year old record of 94 going back to 1891. Imperial tied a 1948 record with a high of 97.

Long standing record were broking in N. Platte and tied in Imperial. (KNOP)

Hot weather brings instablility and instability bring thunderstorms which are on the menu for this evening and overnight. Storms to the north will develop along a cold front that will sweep southeast overnight with a second wave of storms coming out of Colorado pushing through Southwest Nebraska this evening. If some of the the storms along the front merge together there could be a risk for damaging winds for communities in the Northern Sandhills. and some hail possible in the southwest around the North Platte area.

That process involves thunderstorms...some of which will be could be strong along I-80 and accompanying the front to the north. (KNOP)

A 2 in 5 chance for mainly damaging winds in the northern area. While near North Platte a hail and strong winds are possible before sunset... (KNOP)

The storms will end from northwest to southeast late tonight but strong northwest winds will increase, producing gusts as high as 45 mph into Friday morning before relaxin in the afternoon.

The weekend will turn warmer with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Early next week, an fast moving upper level trough of low pressure will pull in cooler air as it slide across the Northern Plains. Highs by Tuesday will only reach the 60s with some morning lows in the high country of the Panhandle falling into the 40s and 30s. The trough will stream through rather quickly leaving the better chances for meaningful rain well east toward the Missouri River Valley. For Western Nebraska we are looking at small chances for thunderstorms but mostly breezy cooler condition.

