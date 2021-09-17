Two wildfires break out in the Nebraska panhandle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters in Western Nebraska are battling two wildfires out in the Panhandle.

One fast-moving wildfire, a few miles south of Crawford, prompted evacuations for residents in the Dawes County area.

According to a Facebook post from Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office was notifying residents with door-to-door directions to evacuate.

Fire crews are fighting a fire south of Crawford. Please be aware there will be lots of emergency vehicle traffic. Please do no obstruct emergency vehicles. Thank You pic.twitter.com/q4Bc5tKhNm — NSP Troop E (@NSP_TroopE) September 16, 2021

View of the Crawford fire from the south. pic.twitter.com/seIYGejhx5 — NSP Troop E (@NSP_TroopE) September 16, 2021

The Nebraska State Patrol was providing updates on the situation late into Thursday night. They also reported a second fire breaking out to the west of the Scottsbluff/Gering area, south of Mitchell and Morrill. Further details about this fire haven’t been released at this time.

There’s another fire burning in southern Scotts Bluff County near the area of the Wildcat Hills. Crews are on scene working hard to get it under control. Remember that wildlife is displaced by these fires and are frightened and are on the run. Keep an extra watch on the roads. pic.twitter.com/L6Dpu3iogu — NSP Troop E (@NSP_TroopE) September 17, 2021

This is from the fire south of Mitchell and Morrill. pic.twitter.com/f2kN5pcHFg — NSP Troop E (@NSP_TroopE) September 17, 2021

Stick with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.