Advertisement

Two wildfires break out in the Nebraska panhandle

The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska Panhandle.
The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska Panhandle.(@NSP_TroopE)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters in Western Nebraska are battling two wildfires out in the Panhandle.

One fast-moving wildfire, a few miles south of Crawford, prompted evacuations for residents in the Dawes County area.

According to a Facebook post from Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office was notifying residents with door-to-door directions to evacuate.

The Nebraska State Patrol was providing updates on the situation late into Thursday night. They also reported a second fire breaking out to the west of the Scottsbluff/Gering area, south of Mitchell and Morrill. Further details about this fire haven’t been released at this time.

Stick with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Duran's arrested on multiple charges
Logan County Couple Arrested after Pursuit
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Greenscapes Yard of the Year Competition Winners Announced
Greenscapes Yard of the Year Competition Winners Announced

Latest News

Keynote speaker and pro-life activist Mark Lee Dickson.
Making a difference for women and families in the North Platte area
22nd Annual Women's Resource Fundraising event
Women's Resource Center
Strong, gusty winds in the mornin will relax by afternoon. Clearing skies..
Storms scour out the heat...Cooler on Friday
Chalk the Walk kicked off the annual Harvest Festival in Gothenburg Thursday.
Harvest Festival kicks off with Chalk the Walk