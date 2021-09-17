Advertisement

United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline's request, according to an...
The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.

The airline said in a tweet that “We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed.”

It is unclear how many delays have happened, or if there are any related cancellations.

