Advertisement

WWII vet eviction case to higher court

An eviction case against World War II veteran Jack Wilson may now be argued in a higher court.
An eviction case against World War II veteran Jack Wilson may now be argued in a higher court.(Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An eviction court hearing against a Grand Island veteran has been dismissed, but may be argued in a higher court.

Earlier this month, Hall County Judge Art Wetzel dismissed Regency Retirement’s lawsuit against Jack Wilson at the retirement home’s request. But on September 13, Regency filed a new lawsuit against Wilson in Hall County District Court. In it’s district court lawsuit, Regency is asking the Wilson’s lease be terminated and that he pay three months rent and court costs.

The original lawsuit was filed in December of last year. The reason for the eviction is unclear. Neither Regency nor Wilson have shared any information about the nature of the dispute. The eviction and associated court proceedings were delayed numerous times in part because of federal orders which banned evictions during the pandemic.

Wilson’s case has drawn a lot of attention in the Grand Island community.

Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda is just one of the many veterans backing Wilson in this battle.

“Jack deserves better than that,” Shuda said. “He served this country and now all he wants to do is live in peace.”

RELATED: Grand Island veterans help fellow vet facing eviction

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska Panhandle.
Two wildfires break out in the Nebraska panhandle
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Duran's arrested on multiple charges
Logan County Couple Arrested after Pursuit
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

Latest News

Cpl. Daegan Page in Afghanistan
LIVE: Cpl. Daegan Page funeral procession
Weekend outlook for North Platte
Fall like conditions for Friday, warmer weekend ahead
The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska Panhandle.
Two wildfires break out in the Nebraska panhandle
Keynote speaker and pro-life activist Mark Lee Dickson.
Making a difference for women and families in the North Platte area