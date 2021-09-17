WWII vet eviction case to higher court

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An eviction court hearing against a Grand Island veteran has been dismissed, but may be argued in a higher court.

Earlier this month, Hall County Judge Art Wetzel dismissed Regency Retirement’s lawsuit against Jack Wilson at the retirement home’s request. But on September 13, Regency filed a new lawsuit against Wilson in Hall County District Court. In it’s district court lawsuit, Regency is asking the Wilson’s lease be terminated and that he pay three months rent and court costs.

The original lawsuit was filed in December of last year. The reason for the eviction is unclear. Neither Regency nor Wilson have shared any information about the nature of the dispute. The eviction and associated court proceedings were delayed numerous times in part because of federal orders which banned evictions during the pandemic.

Wilson’s case has drawn a lot of attention in the Grand Island community.

Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda is just one of the many veterans backing Wilson in this battle.

“Jack deserves better than that,” Shuda said. “He served this country and now all he wants to do is live in peace.”

RELATED: Grand Island veterans help fellow vet facing eviction

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.