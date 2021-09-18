Friday Night Football: Hershey v. Minden

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On September 17, the Hershey Panthers celebrated their homecoming game by facing the Minden Whippets. The Whippets led the game from the start, but the Panthers fought hard to the end.

On one drive, Hershey looked to gain some yards with a quick pass to Panther’s Hayden Davidson. Whippets stop Davidson in his tracks. In the very next play, a long shot intended for Cole Schwager goes incomplete.

Both teams fought hard during the Hershey game. In one play, the Whippets try to find an opening in the Panther defense, but Hershey closes in and it’s Cooper Hill with the takedown.

Whippet’s quarterback finds an open Seth Hauserman, but two Panthers pounced on him before he gains any yards.

The biggest moment of tonight’s game was the fifty-seven-yard touchdown. A swift pass to Garrett Brannan and he takes it all the way.

The Hershey Panthers fall to the Minden Whippets, 7 to 62.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.