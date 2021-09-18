Friday Night Sports Hero: Sydney Barner

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero is North Platte High School Softball standout, Sydney Barner. Sydney is the daughter of Head Coach Jeff Barner. Sydney fell in love with the game when she was around four years old when her brother began playing baseball.

“My brother had started playing baseball and I thought, hey that looks kinda fun and so little three or four year old me, I was out in the backyard playing catch with my brother and I just fell in love with it,” says Sydney.

Jeff Barner, doubling as her coach and her dad, has gotten the front seat for the entire journey. He says that to him some of the highlights would include seeing her work ethic pay off. Sydney would get up each morning at 5:00 a.m. between her eighth grade and freshman year to attend crossfit, swim, weight lifting and softball practice to try and earn a spot on the Varsity Team.

“It paid off, she got an opportunity cause of some things that happened before our first season opener and her first two at bats as a Varsity player...High School player were home runs. Kinda been a lot of good things happen since then you know somethings that she’s had to work on, but been a fun ride to watch,” explains Barner.

Having her dad as her coach her entire life has been helpful according to Sydney. It has allowed her to grow more as a player and the opportunity to get that extra bit of insight.

“There’s obviously been some struggles, but overall it’s been really fun to be able to just talk to my dad and especially after like tough games or something just to be able to hear his side of why he did something,” Sydney says.

Last year Sydney was awarded the “Player of the Year” award for North Platte Softball. After receiving the award, Sydney says it just made her want to continue working even harder for not only herself, but her teammates as well.

“Just make sure that I’m doing everything that I can for this team. This team means a whole lot to me and so I just make sure I’m working hard for the team,” explains Sydney.

It’s that kind of work ethic that makes her teammates look to Sydney as a leader. Teammate Emily Whitaker says that Sydney inspires other players on the team to work hard and get better.

“She’s always going 110% you know all the time and she’s just always doing her best always getting in the reps, really focusing when it comes to practice and just getting it done,” says Whitaker.

And what keeps her maintaining that exceptional work ethic? It’s nothing more than her love for the game that keeps her coming back everyday giving her all.

“I just love the feeling of when you get a good hit or when you’re able to make a good stop on defense it’s just there’s nothing like it, especially when you get a big win with your team there’s really no feeling that can compare to it, it’s just amazing being able to be out here and play the game that I love,” explains Sydney.

As far as college goes Sydney says she is still keeping her options open. So, far she has been interested in Utah State, Augustana University, Northern Colorado, Mccook and Dodge City.

“I’m not sure where I want to go to college yet. I do plan on studying special education and then possibly becoming an activities director as well. Recruiting, I’ve just been emailing colleges talking to my coaches, I have been to quite a few camps the past three years, so it’s just kinda just go with the flow ya know, kinda just have to make sure you’re staying in touch with colleges and staying in touch with the coaches just so that way you know that they’re still interested,” Sydney says.

Best of luck to Sydney as she continues her softball career in college and in all her other future endeavors.

