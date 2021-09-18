Game of the Week: North Platte vs. North Star

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Game of the Week features the North Platte Bulldogs vs. the North Star Navigators. Last week both teams lost on the road and are looking to get things back on track this week. Last Friday the Bulldogs played the Kearney Bearcats and fell 42-14. After that loss on the road Bulldogs Head Coach Todd Rice is looking to make some key adjustments this week at practice to get his team ready for Friday Night’s match up.

“We were really disappointed with our performance. Not obviously what we were looking for you know we told our guys the first two games where we played pretty well, we got away at times with some small details that we didn’t do well enough and some of those things caught up to us, so you know we’re coming back trying to find ways to get better and really working on our fundamentals,” says Rice.

Last season North Platte won this game 35-21. The Bulldogs are hoping to get the job done again this season. Coach Rice says the key to doing that again this season is establishing a tempo and consistency early on.

“Last year we were able to do that and then in the fourth quarter they kinda made kinda a rally and got back in that ball game. They’ve definitely got some guys some skill players that can make some big plays so defensively you know we gotta know who we need to stop and take care of them and then just hopefully we’ll see more consistently out of our offense,” explains Rice.

A key player from North Star that the Bulldogs will be watching out for on Friday is receiver Jayce Elliott.

“Jayce was really good last year. We thought he was probably as good a receiver as we faced and he’s back again this year, so he’s definitely somebody that we need to key on,” Rice says.

A strength of the North Star Navigators is their pass game. Coach Rice is looking to his defense to step up this week and really put the pressure on quarterback Zachary Fredenburg.

“We need to do a better job up front of our pass rush and getting pressure trying to get the ball out quicker and then working to kinda clean up some of those issues we had last week,” Rice explains.

The Bulldogs have been on the road the past two weeks, but this week they will be back on their home turf. As they look to get things turned around this week they will be looking to the support of their fans to help bring the energy on Friday Night.

“When we opened up with Aurora we had probably as good a crowd as we’ve had here and so we’re hoping our crowd won’t give up on us and obviously disappointing last week, but come back home and ya know just draw some energy from our student section and our fans they’ve been tremendous for us. So, comeback and just a bad taste in our mouth and comeback and get after these guys,” explains Rice.

So let’s see if the Bulldogs can get the win this week.

On the Navigators first drive of the game they are going to march down into Bulldog territory. They weren’t able to get the touchdown, but they do kick the field goal. The field goal was good and North Star strikes first making it 3-0.

The Dawgs now with their turn to respond. The line of scrimmage is near mid field and Caleb Tonkinson takes to the air and he is going to find Ryan Kaminski and they are going to connect. Kaminski comes down in bounds with it around the two yard line. Kaminski is carted off the field after this play, due to an injury. Bulldogs will go on to score on this drive. Caleb Tonkinson will keep it on second down and punch it in. For the two point conversion Tonkinson will hand it off to Vince Genatone, and he’ll sweep to the right side and cross the goal line. The two point conversion is good Bulldogs go up 8-3.

Later in the first quarter, the Bulldogs get the ball back and Tonkinson is going to handoff to Tate Janas. Janas is going to break free and take it all the way to the endzone. The two point conversion is no good, but the Bulldogs increase their lead to 14-3.

Now into the second quarter, the Dawgs are deep into Navigator territory. Tonkinson is going to keep it for himself and we see another north platte touchdown. The two point conversion try is no good, Bulldogs go up 20-3.

North Platte will go on to win this game for the fourth year in a row. Your final score North Platte 47, North Star 9.

Next week the Dawgs will be back at home playing Lincoln Northeast and North Star is also at home playing Pius X.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.