Gothenburg falls at home 35-0 to St. Paul

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a rough day for the Swedes on Friday as they lost to St. Paul 35-0 in Gothenburg.

Both teams entered winless and scored exactly 38 total points this season, but it only took two plays for the Wildcats to pounce. A pitch play leads to a big run by Rylan Birkby and a 7-0 lead.

Later, penalties caused St. Paul to face a 3rd and 39, and a deep pass to Birkby got 38 of them back. Birkby then scored on the ensuing 4th and 1 to make it 21-0. The Swedes just could not catch a break or find the endzone.

Gothenburg (0-4) will next play Ogallala on the road next Friday at 6 p.m.

