North Platte commemorates Constitution Week

North Platte kicks of Constitution Week Friday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte joined thousands of communities across the country to commemorate Constitution Week Friday.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher officially proclaimed Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 as Constitution Week.

The celebration was created by the Daughters of the American Revolution and signed into law by president Dwight Eisenhower in 1956.

Those in attendance also talked about the importance and relevance of the Constitution before ringing the bells and taking a walk around the courthouse.

Constitution exhibits will be displayed at Cinda’s Accents, Excel, and Saint Patrick’s Catholic Schools.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about the DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

