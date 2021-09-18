Advertisement

Sandhills Valley defeats South Loup 28-16

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sandhills Vally made the trip over to Arnold Friday afternoon and won 28-16 over South Loup.

The scoring came early for the Mavericks. QB Cole Kramer runs it in on the first possession to make it 8-0. South Loup would get in the red zone, but turned it over on downs. This led to a long touchdown run by Sandhills Valley Junior Jaxton Starr to give the visitors a two touchdown lead they would not relinquish.

Sandhills Valley (3-1) will next host Pleasanton on Thursday and South Loup (0-4) will head to Sandhills/Thedford for a Friday night matchup. Both kickoffs are at 7 p.m.

