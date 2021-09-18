Summer’s curtain call...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Persisant clouds over the far southwest part of the state will continue to clear out Friday evening but only for a short time. A further expansions of cloud cover will emerge overnight into early Saturday, impacting mainly Southwest Nebraska, due to a switch to southerly winds in response to warm air pushing north. Sunshine will take over by late morning Saturday as the Summer season takes a final bow with warmer weather, before autumn takes over next week.

North Platte will be warmer this weekend. A small chance for a t'storms Sunday evening/overnight.. (KNOP)

Highs across the region will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with the warmer temperatures mainly in the far Southwest into tthe Panhandle. South winds will turn breezy with which could pose a wildfire threat in the far Western parts of the state where the humidity is quite low.

The warmer temperatures will run from the Southwest into the Panhandle where 90s will be widespread. (KNOP)

Sunday night an upper level low pressure trough pulls out of the Rockies, dragging a cold front through the area on Monday. For Western Nebraska this will mainly mean cooler, windy conditions with gust in the 30 to 40 mph range with temperatures in the low 70s on Monday and upper 60s on Tuesday. Morning lows could drop as low as the lower 40s Sandhills to the upper 30s in the Panhandle. For now, the chances for precipitation will be on the low side. In those areas that see some rain coverage, amounts may be from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Summer heat for the weekend. Fall-like temperatures early next week. (KNOP)

