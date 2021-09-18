Warm wrap-up to the weekend, cooler start to the workweek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Saturday afternoon brought back warmer conditions across the region with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with perfect sunny skies and breezy conditions.

Warm temperatures across the region (Andre Brooks)

These conditions will continue throughout the rest of our Saturday evening. On Sunday, our pattern starts to change with an increase of cloud cover and even a small chance of rain for our western regions near the Scottsbluff region. highs apporching the upper 80s. This is due to an area of high pressure shifting towards the east and allowing for the temperatures to remain warm, and an increase of cloud cover.

Warm temperatures to continue Sunday (Andre Brooks)

This pattern change will allow for a cold front along with a low pressure system to sweep through the area Monday morning, allowing for a significiant cooldown in our area Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upeer 30s and low 40s.

A pattern change is coming to the region with a cold front coming through the area (Andre Brooks)

Through midweek, temperaures will be reboudnign some due to another high pressure system building into the area slowly with temperatures in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid to upeer 40s.

